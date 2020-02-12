MANY, La. – The number of Many High basketball players charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of not one but two fellow students has reached eight.
The arrests include one 18-year-old, Quacie Kerlegon, who is charged with second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.
RELATED REPORT: Sabine Parish police authorities investigate viral Snapchat video
Charges of the juvenile students include sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and pornography involving juveniles. All were taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. It’s uncertain if they are still there or have been released to their parents.
The arrests are in connection to a viral video that circulated through the social media app Snapchat that showed a student being held down and sodomized with an object. The student could be heard screaming in the video.
A second student was also reportedly assaulted in a similar manner on a different day.
The Many High School basketball team has canceled four games in the last two weeks. Two more games are scheduled next week. A spokeswoman for the school district told KTBS on Friday they were awaiting a decision from the state high school athletic association for a final determination on the last games.
State police assisted the Many Police Department and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
The investigation is continuing.