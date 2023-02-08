SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who Shreveport police say strangled a female juvenile until she lost consciousness last month has been arrested.
Additionally, SPD also has arrested a man who reportedly fired a gun out of a moving vehicle.
Arrested in the domestic incident on Friday was Curtis Clark, 45. He's charged with domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.
SPD got an arrest warrant for Clark in connection with the incident that happened on Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. He wasn't there when officers arrived, but they found the victim and took her to the hospital for treatment.
In an unrelated arrest, SPD charged Shannon Anderson, 26, with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
Shreveport police were patrolling in the Mansfield Road corridor when they saw a reckless driver going through a parking lot in the 9000 block. Anderson brandished a handgun out of his window and fired one shot into the air, police said.
He was stopped and arrested. His gun was seized.