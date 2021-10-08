SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a man whose burned body was found in a car last month in north Shreveport.
Tramarciea J. Ruffins, 28, and Jamaria Wanya Cornelious, 25, are each charged with second-degree murder. The name of the victim has not been released.
Ruffins was already in the Caddo Correctional Center on other charges. Cornelious was arrested Monday then booked into Shreveport City Jail.
No bond is set for Ruffins. Cornelious is held on a $1 million bond.
The victim's body was found around 10:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 5500 block of North Industry Road after firefighters responded to a vehicle fire. Shreveport police detectives discovered the man had been shot before the fire was set.
Ruffins and Cornelious were developed as suspects during the investigation, police said.
The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation by the Caddo Coroner's Office.