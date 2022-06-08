SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl killed when a stray bullet was fired into her grandparents’ home on a Sunday afternoon last month.
In fact, the alleged shooter, Kenmichael Dano Ray, 23, of Shreveport, has been behind bars since last month. He’s been held on a charge of illegal use of weapons in connection with the May 1 homicide that claimed the life of Landry Anglin.
But this morning, Ray appeared in Caddo District Court for arraignment on that weapons charge. SPD has added a charge of second-degree murder.
Shreveport police also have arrested Gavontay Johnson, 29 for illegal use of a firearm in connection with the investigation, and Keara Russell, 23, of Irving, Texas failure to report certain felonies and careless operations.
Sources tell KTBS Ray was the passenger in a car who fired shots during a rolling gun battle along Fairfield Avenue. Some sort of dispute between him, the driver and a second carload of people reportedly led to the barrage of gunfire on the usually quiet residential street. One of the vehicles was found abandoned shortly after the shooting.
Sources with knowledge of the investigation say an arrest warrant has been issued for another man. Multiple other people are being investigated.
Ray and Johnson fled to Texas after the shooting, but were arrested days later in Arlington. They were extradited to Shreveport.
Ray’s arrest has been shielded in secrecy since then. On Monday and up until noon Tuesday, his booking information – his first name spelled Kenmiccael according to those records -- was available on the Caddo Correctional Center’s current inmate list. It was then removed.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's office said in a response to a records request for the information that it had been "advised" release of the information could potentially compromise the investigation.
KTBS made a separate inquiry earlier this week to SPD for information about Ray. No information was released.
But even though Ray wasn't showing up publicly on a law enforcement database, he was entered into the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court records, which are publicly available. The record shows Ray first appeared in court on May 18. He told District Judge John Mosely Jr. he did not have an attorney but he could afford to hire one.
His case was set for a hearing on June 2. On that same day, the Caddo District Attorney's Office filed a bill of information -- a formal charge -- against Ray for the illegal use of weapons charge, indicating the crime for which he is accused happened on May 1.
When Ray returned to court on June 2, he again told the judge -- this time District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. -- he could afford an attorney. Court minutes reflect a court order was issued to equip Ray with a global position monitoring device before bonding out. There was no indication a bond was set.
Another arraignment date was set for today. The court records have not yet been updated to show his new charge. He'll be back in court on July 19 for a bond hearing, but in the meantime he's being held without bond.
In a news release announcing the arrests, the Shreveport Police Department said it "would like to thank the community for the tremendous outpour of information. The information that was provided was instrumental in the investigation of this case."