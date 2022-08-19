SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured.
Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Savannah was already in the Caddo Correctional Center, and Wilson was arrested on West College Thursday then booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Their arrests stem from an Aug. 8 shooting incident reported in the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue. A woman was shot once in the neck. Her injury was non-life threatening, police said.