ARCADIA, La. – Three people have been arrested and two more are anticipated following the Bienville Sheriff’s Office’s seizure on Friday of 14 sick and malnourished dogs.
Deputies took the dogs after receiving a complaint last week that a dead dog was in the yard and other dead dogs were seen inside the home on Lela Street in the village of Bienville, Sheriff John Ballance said.
Deputies obtained a court order to search the property and on Friday found five dogs inside the house, two locked in a shed and seven running loose in the yard. Dead chickens filled outside pens.
Mary Hodges, 65, was arrested last week. Since then, her two sons, Tyler Hodges and William Cody Hodges, also have been arrested. All are charged with 23 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
More arrests are coming, Ballance said.
Ballance credits his deputies and investigators who “went above and beyond” in their efforts to care for the dogs and helped in securing them for transport. He gave social media kudos to Capt. Micah Crawford, Sgt. John Poda, Cpl. Tony Lawson, Deputy Randy Bowman, Deputy Tanner Madden, Capt. Darrell Mills, Sgt. Robert Skapura, Sgt. Michael Allen and Sgt. Mason Jones.
Poda, who made the initial call after the complaint was called in, provided water for the dogs. Then communications Deputy Jean Cowan contacted the Louisiana Humane Society and successfully coordinated resources to provide food and veterinary support.
Veterinarian Kasey Johnson of the Jonesboro Animal Clinic was retained to assist on Friday with the removal and care of the dogs. But in between, the other deputies made sure the outside dogs were fed and watered.
Ballance said deputies were overwhelmed with the smell of dog urine and feces when they searched the house. There was no water or food inside.
Cowan and her assistants took the dogs to the clinic for examination and treatment. The dogs possibly will be relocated to other facilities.
Deputies found documents belonging to several people who lived in the home, Ballance said.