MCCURTAIN CITY, Ok. - Thursday morning, McCurtain County Sheriffs Office Deputies and investigators worked an arson-homicide. A house was deliberately set on fire resulting in the death of a female victim, two dogs and serious injuries to a male victim.
Two men are in custody facing charges of arson and homicide. OSBI, Oklahoma Fire Marshall, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner responded and OSBI is handling the matter from here.
MCSO says thank you to the multiple fire departments and EMS for their assistance in dealing with and preserving the scene.
No further information is available at this time.