SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon.
Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Nineteen fire units and six police officers responded and were still there more than an hour and a half later.
In addition to Brookshire's, customers and employees inside Eye Care and Jason's Deli, which are located on either side of the grocery store, were also evacuated. All will be closed at least until tomorrow.
No injuries were reported.