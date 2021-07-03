SHREVEPORT, La. -- The weekend is here and if you're looking for something fun, free, and educational, there's a place in the heart of Shreveport you need to check out, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery.
After a Covid-19 hiatus the art gallery is once again open and educating minds of all ages.
"We were really worried after that arctic freeze come through that the plants were going to be more damaged than they were," said Emily Feazel , the exhibits and special events and designer
From the azaleas and roses to Renaissance inspired paintings, the R.W. Norton Art Gallery is re-opening its doors, emerging from both the Covid-19 pandemic and a historic winter storm.
Feazel added, "after the freeze we really geared back up and started phase one of re-opening. We started with our private tours on Thursdays and Fridays and now we're going to entering phase two in the first week of June.
From the rolling 40 acres nestled in the heart of South Highlands, to the open halls of the gallery, Feazel and her team have been working inside and out to welcome back art enthusiasts. Since 1966 these galleries have been entertaining art fans from across the ArkLaTex, but this summer there are some new exhibits off here for all ages. It doesn't take too much thinking as to why your family should get involved.
Education Supervisor Micah Stewart told KTBS, "our goal here is not to just look at the art we have on the walls, but to engage the young minds themselves. We try to talk about critical thought and engage them with creative thought." That includes bringing in some friends from the Bossier Library to think up the Fairy Tale Room. On the third Saturday of each month the gallery and library host a family weekend with tours and book readings. You never know, you may see a familiar face or two.
Another program at the gallery that's generating quite the buzz are the bees! Local beekeepers come in once a month to harvest the honey from these hives and then those lucky enough to "bee" on hand have a chance to taste that honey made from the nectar of nearby flowers.
Whether it's enjoying the splendors of mother nature or the skills of more than 100 artists, the RW Norton Art Gallery is expanding minds once again. "When you're doing any type of lesson you can always make it engaging for the kids and the more engaging you make it the more likely they are to remember that information you are bringing forth to them," added Stewart.
Some more good news, the R.W. Norton Art gallery is completely free of charge.