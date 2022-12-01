SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man convicted of killing his former girlfriend and her male companion was sentenced Wednesday to two life terms in prison.
District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. ordered Arthur Deandre Anderson, 31, to serve consecutive life terms for the Nov. 19, 2016 slayings of Ashley Williams and Huey Leonard. They are to be served without without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Anderson was found guilty in Judge Mosely's court Oct. 31. He and Williams were previously in a relationship and had just broken up days before the murders.
On Nov. 19, 2016, Williams, 27, and her friend, Leonard, 37, were found shot after Williams’ Nissan Versa was rear-ended and knocked into a ditch in the 4000 block of Crosby Street in Shreveport. Leonard died at the scene from his injuries.
Williams, who later died at the hospital, gave a dying declaration while on scene and was able to describe the vehicle that Anderson was driving.
Anderson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Kodie K. Smith. He was defended by Joel Pearce.