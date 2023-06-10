BOSSIER CITY La. – On Saturday, Bossier Arts Council stirred up funding at its annual martini competition called ARTini.
The theme was 80's and many guests have been preparing for a while.
"We've been building up to this event for months, so we've been planning our outfits and planning our look and couldn't wait to get out and see our friends and taste all the different restaurants," said Vicki Kraus, Shreveport resident.
Guests experienced local musical and visual arts with featured artist Paige Powell and music by GODJ Static Shock, DJ Lomax, and HotBoy Yoshi.
There were also many local mixologists participating in the martini competition.
"This is something that we've been thinking about for the last few weeks and kind of put a lot of effort into it. And I think that if you radiate confidence then everybody else just kind of goes with your flow," said Sydney Baughn, Bilbo Baggins Pub.
"I recognize a lot of places I frequent, so I really hope everyone brings their A-game today," said Hector Munoz, Pepito XO Bar Manager.
The fundraiser raised money for the Bossier Arts Council and its efforts to continue supporting local artists.
Some of the programs they offer include free art supplies for teachers and a one stop to help artists on their journey including helping with portfolios and fellowships.
ARTini ran from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Louisiana Downs.
For more information on the programs offered, visit www.bossierarts.org or call (318) 741-8310.