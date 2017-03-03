SHREVEPORT, La. - Bossier Arts Council is back with their 8th annual fundraiser... ARTini!
ARTini is a celebration of the art of spirits featuring live music, local artists, and much more. Seventeen area restaurants will create unique martinis and compete for the coveted titles of "Judges Choice", "People's Choice", and "Most M'artisanal."
Through funds raised, Bossier Arts Council is able to sustain programming for the entire year. The galleries and programs provide services such as the One Stop Program that teaches the business side of art, galleries that showcase local artists, and extensive community outreach programs.
ARTini 2017 will feature artworks by J. Ben Moss aka PLOID and music by DJ Jim Jezereck.
Saturday, March 4, 2017
7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
601 Spring Street
Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Tickets may be purchased online at smarturl.it/artini17 for $65.00.
Sponsorships are also available by calling the Bossier Arts Council at 318-741-8310.
Attire is upscale cocktail. iShuttle rides will be available free to ticket holders. (Schedule a ride after purchasing your tickets.)
For more information visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.