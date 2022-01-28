SHREVEPORT, La -- The process to decide if a whistleblower's allegations of malfeasance at Shreveport city hall should be investigated is underway.
"I would think it typically is a week or two process before we decide if we're committing resources to it, and then we'll develop an audit strategy from there," said Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack.
On Monday, former city controller Ben Hebert said he was fired after notifying superiors of what he believes are illegal practices in the city's finance department, including the handling of Mayor Adrian Perkins' travel expense reports. That prompted City Councilman John Nickelson to ask for a state audit on Thursday.
In his letter, Nickelson said, "I write in my capacity as chairman of the Shreveport City Council's Audit and Finance Committee."
When KTBS asked the mayor to react to Nickelson's request, part of Perkins' written statement said, "I'm alarmed that Councilman Nickelson is misrepresenting himself as the chairman of the Shreveport City Council Audit and Finance Committee. It raises questions about his motives and character."
But Nickelson says he was stripped of his chairmanship shortly after requesting the audit. And when asked about Perkins' response, Nickelson said in his own statement, in part, "I am very sad our mayor continues to resort to baseless personal attacks against me for doing my job as a council member."
Emails obtained by KTBS 3 News appear to back Nickelson up. They show that Nickelson notified his council colleagues of his audit request at 11:56 a.m. on Thursday.
Half an hour later, at 12:26 p.m., Nickelson and the rest of the council members were notified of their new committee assignments, as decided by the new council chairman, James Green, a Perkins loyalist. It showed that Nickelson was no longer on the committee that he chaired for three years.
Green did not reply to a request for comment about his committee assignments. And when we asked if Mayor Perkins stands by his words against Nickelson, his spokeswoman said he would have no further comment.
Nickelson added in his statement, "I'm tired of the division and ugliness. Our city deserves better."
Nickelson says he had no prior knowledge that he was going to be removed from the committee. But he says he expected Green would eventually remove him as chairman since Nickelson did not support him for council chairman.