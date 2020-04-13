SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 59 in Caddo Parish, the coroner, Dr. Todd Thoma, says they all have one thing in common.
"All of them have had at least one underlying condition," Thoma says.
He says chief among them is high blood pressure, or hypertension.
"But on the other hand that's also the most prevalent risk factor we have in the community," Thoma explained.
Other risk factors Thoma has found among COVID-19 patients who died are asthma, chronic pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes,and obesity from overeating.
He also says most of the death cases have been elderly people. Most of them have died after extended battles in hospitals. And 80 percent are African Americans.
When asked about the higher death rate among African Americans, Thoma said the leading underlying conditions are more prominent in that segment of the population.
"So we're postulating that it's not their prevalence to be able to catch the disease, but they have a higher incidence of comorbidity," Thoma said.
He's concerned that people aren't taking the virus seriously enough, and aren't following stay-at-home orders or social distancing.
"Please understand that this is there. It's everywhere," Thoma cautions.
While more than a thousand cases are now being reported in Caddo Parish, Thomas believes there could be another two thousand who are infected but aren't showing symptoms.
"Of those two thousand people, how many of those people do you think went to the grocery store for groceries. Or went to Lowe's to pick up something for the house? Or Walmart or Sam's or Kroger or Brookshires or whatever? They all did," Thoma said. "They lived their life well before they got infected. So it's out there in the community."
Thoma believes the parish "is on the back end"of the spread of COVID-19. But he warns that the number of deaths will keep rising because people will fight for their lives during an extended hospital stay before succumbing.