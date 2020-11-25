LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas, schools across the state are also seeing an uptick in cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting just over 2,930 active cases in schools.
Of those cases, almost 75% are coming from public schools with just over 2,160 cases. Twenty-two percent of cases are coming from colleges and universities, with 660 cases. Just 4% of cases are coming from private schools, with 109 cases.
"We are trying to find some normalcy in the midst of a pandemic," parent Chelsea Hudspeth said.
Hudspeth's 7-year-old daughter is a student at Otter Creek Elementary learning virtually this year.
"I absolutely think I made the right decision," she said.
Dr. Joel Tumilson with the Arkansas Department of Health said there is mounting evidence showing children can contract and spread the virus.
"Younger children ages 10 and below are slightly less likely to get infected, but more than initially thought at the beginning of the pandemic," he said.
While online learning poses the least amount of risk, Tumilson said it is not feasible for everyone.
He said schools are doing a good job at tweaking their precautions.
"They put in lots of protection measures early in the year, and they continue to add to those," he said.
Whether they are battling challenges with online or in-person instruction, Hudspeth offers some advice for parents.
"We are trying to make the impossible possible, don't beat yourself up about what you think is not able to accomplish, she said.