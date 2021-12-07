LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday used his weekly press briefing to encourage Arkansans to get their vaccine booster shot as soon as possible. The push comes as the Delta variant continues to push cases higher in the state.
Active cases as of Tuesday were up 249 to 7,414, much higher than the 5,699 active cases the previous Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The ADH also reported new cases rose by 932 to a cumulative total of 534,590, and deaths rose by 24 to a cumulative of 8,776. One good number was that the seven-day rolling average of positive tests is 8.8%, down from 9.1% the previous Tuesday.
Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said only 34.4% of those 65 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Romero said the older age group is at most risk from COVID infection, even if vaccinated.
“They are the ones breaking through (with infection) in higher numbers,” Romero said of the 65-and-older demographic.
The ADH data also showed that 16.1% of those 55-64 and 10.2% of those 45-54 have received their booster shot. Gov. Hutchinson said all Arkansans should “pay attention to when you should get your booster shot.”
The ADH has info on booster eligibility on this page of its website.