LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the Delta variant continues to affect thousands of people in Arkansas, health officials are now looking into another strain that has been found in the U.S., the Lambda variant.
"Each time a virus develops a mutation, there's a chance that it adds a capability that either makes it easier to spread, makes a person sicker, or evades the protection offered by the vaccine," said Dr. Keyur Vyas, Infectious Disease Specialist with UAMS.
When it comes to the Coronavirus, there are two categories of classification. There is the variant of concern.
"Which is the highest level. So the Alpha variant, which was originally identified in the United Kingdom, was a variant of concern, as is the Delta variant," said Vyas.
There is also the variant of interest.
"These are variants that are identified and need to be on the radar as we gather more information about them. The Lambda variant is a variant of interest."
The Lambda variant was originally identified in South America, specifically in Peru. Now, it is here in the United States.
"Houston Methodist Hospital, in Houston, put out they identified a case several weeks ago. I believe there have been over a thousand cases of the Lambda variant in the U.S.," said Vyas.
Good news for Arkansans, the Department of Health says we don't have any Lambda cases in the state.
"It does seem to be more transmissible when compared to the original strain of the SARS-2 Coronavirus," said Vyas.
Vyas went on to say that the vaccines we have in the U.S. seem to have significant protection against the Lambda variant.
The governor's office released a statement to KATV regarding this variant.
"While I continue to be concerned about new COVID variants, my focus remains the same. We are continuing to improve our data on the Lambda Variant. Vaccines are our best tool in this fight and have shown to be effective against variants of this virus most commonly circulating in the United States."