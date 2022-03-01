BATON ROUGE, La. - As many Louisianans enjoyed king cake and daiquiris Tuesday, Danylo Cheked was watching videos of Russian rockets pummel his hometown.
“I’ve seen all my friends having fun, drinking and stuff,” the LSU student said. “I’m not even thinking of leaving my apartment.”
Cheked and a handful of other Ukrainian students from LSU joined organizers for a protest on the steps of the state capital as parades rolled across South Louisiana for the state's first fully-open Mardi Gras in two years.
The 23-year-old student is from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital. For the past few days, his home city has been pummeled by Russian tanks, infantry and air raids as part of an unprovoked invasion that has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands more, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
On Tuesday, Russian forces ramped up attacks on crowded urban areas populated by civilians.
