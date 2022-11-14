BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week.
The panel, created in February to dig into what the governor knew about the Greene case, met Monday, the same day a state grand jury in north Louisiana began meeting to consider charges in the case.
Edwards and his top counsel were invited six days before Monday’s hearing, but declined to testify, citing a prior engagement. The committee has planned to hear from the governor since this summer, but has met infrequently in recent months.
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said the committee would seek to schedule a hearing where the governor would testify. The committee was set up by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, in large part to look into what the governor knew. The testimony has centered around State Police brass and what some see as their cover up of the circumstances of Greene’s death. The panel subpoenaed the journal of the former State Police superintendent and heard from a trooper who said he pushed back against an order to block a crash report from being released.
