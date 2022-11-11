LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) announced Thursday that deer are on the move in Arkansas and what it means for drivers.
According to game and fish, drivers need to keep an eye out around dawn and dusk because of the increase in deer activity.
The shortened days put rush hour during the peak time when deer are traveling.
One way to increase safety is by slowing down, it gives you a split second longer to see and react to deer along the side of the road can lead to the difference between a safe braking job and a dangerous situation.
When it is dark outside, use the high beams on the vehicle when the road is clear, this will allow a deer's eyes to shine.
This allows the driver to prepare if a deer starts to head its way to the road.
Deer crossing signs are put into place after they have been requested by people observing multiple instances of animals crossing the road.
In the case of a deer appearing in from of the vehicle do not swerve to avoid hitting the animal.
Swerving can confuse the deer on where to run as well as cause head-on collisions with other vehicles, crashing into a tree or ditch, or greatly increase the chances of serious injury.
If a deer does come into your path maintain control and try to break, giving the deer time to get out of the way.
If you do collide with a deer or any other large animal and someone gets hurt contact emergency services.
If there is no one hurt but damages are made to the vehicle contact local law enforcement as well as call the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at (833) 356-0824 to report the kill.
Report the incident to your insurance company as soon as possible as well.
A recurring question that is asked is "If I hit and kill a deer on a road, can I keep the deer for meat?” The answer is yes, and it does not count on a hunter’s season limit but be sure to report it.
The AGFC will issue you a confirmation for the vehicle collision so wildlife officers will know where the deer came from.