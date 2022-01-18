SHREVEPORT, La- Over the past two years, companies across the country have struggled to hire new employees, and the Shreveport/Bossier area is no different. But, as companies fight for new hires, other business are moving into the area.
This includes a Bia Energy Operating Company methanol plant, a Teal Jones Group lumber plant, as well as a new Ternium USA steel plant. The biggest name to move into town is Amazon, who is currently hiring for their new Fulfilment Center.
KTBS spoke with Jacques Lasseigne with the Louisiana Workforce Commission who says that he has seen an increase in companies looking for help hiring during the past six months. But, Lasseigne also says there is an increase in the number of applications sent in for jobs as well.
Even with these mixed signals in hiring he believes that new businesses have a better chance of attracting talent, especially if they have a big name like Amazon.