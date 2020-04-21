BATON ROUGE, La. -- One day After oil prices crashed below zero, the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association sounded a dire warning on Tuesday morning.
But the afternoon saw brighter news, with the benchmark West Texas Intermediate Crude price bouncing back to make up most of Monday's historic losses. It closed up $47.64 to $10.01 per barrel. That's after closing in negative territory for the first time ever on Monday at -$37.63.
Tuesday's close is still well below the break-even price of $37.
The collapse is over fears that there's no place to store oil. That's because of the economic shutdown from COVID-19 that's cut demand, while Saudi Arabia and Russia have created an oversupply with their price war.
In a webinar with producers, LOGA President Gifford Briggs gave a sobering job loss projection.
"We would see a reduction in workforce of 60 to 70 percent over the next 120 days. We're down to 90 days now. And a 60 to 70 percent shut in of production, which we're beginning to see sooner than what we thought," Briggs said.
Briggs gave a preview for the northwestern part of the state in his online presentation.
"Looking at the Shreveport area, that's 5,500 people that are directly employed in the industry, with the potential to lose about 4,000 of them and roughly $300 million in wages," Briggs pointed out.
Briggs outlined a plan to work with lawmakers and leaders at the federal, state and local levels.
That's aimed at increasing access to the strategic petroleum reserve, and getting relief on taxes, regulations and lawsuits.
Briggs says many of their members are being told they cannot deliver oil in may because storage is mostly full. So some oil producers are planning to shut all of their Louisiana production.