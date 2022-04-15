NEW ORLEANS - New infections of three common sexually transmitted diseases increased across the United States during the pandemic, and Louisiana remained among the states with the highest rates of spread, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reached an all-time high nationally for the sixth consecutive year in 2020. And officials are speculating that 2021 will be even worse once the data are finalized.
At first blush, it appears the CDC report shows Louisiana made some progress in the fight against STDs, with the state reporting fewer cases of chlamydia and congenital syphilis between 2019 to 2020. But experts suggest a sharp drop in testing -- due largely to the lockdown and supply shortages -- likely means many cases went undetected.
“In the middle of the pandemic, no one could get tested,” said Patricia Kissinger, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Tulane University. “The clinics that were open and that were testing, many of them had low supplies.”
Louisiana ranked second for both chlamydia and gonorrhea in 2020, behind only Mississippi.
