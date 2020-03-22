Baton Rouge, LA Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Sunday ordered all non-essential businesses in the state to close effective at 5 p.m. Monday.
Under the governor’s order, essential businesses mean healthcare workers and caregivers, mental health and social service workers, and pharmacy employees.
In the food industry it means workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and drinks.
It also allows for restaurants to continue carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees.
Also essential are farm workers, electricity and utility industry employees, critical manufacturing employees, especially people who work on things like medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, and chemicals.
Especially important in the State of Louisiana, petroleum and natural gas workers. And related to that, transportation and logistics workers.
Also essential are communications and information technology employees, financial services and banking industry employees.
But there are conditions to staying open. Any business not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public. Businesses must also reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with essential employees, must continue to require proper social distancing, and must adhere to the 10-person limit on gathering size.
Another nuance here, businesses closed to the public can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.
Also, early learning centers and child care facilities may continue to operate as long as they are adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health.
As for non-essential businesses and industries, some examples are all places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors.
Also considered non-essential are personal care and grooming businesses like hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons.
All malls are considered non-essential, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products.
All schools are closed across the state except for online learning. And late Sunday LSU in Baton Rouge announced that it is closing campus except for an extremely limited number of essential personnel and some students who have permission to remain in on-campus housing.
If you have any questions about whether your job is considered essential or not call your employer to confirm.