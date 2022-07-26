As temperatures reach record highs the Texas power grid is being tested, and it's in good condition

AUSTIN- The state of Texas is seeing record high temperatures this summer causing a potential strain on the power grid. In February of last year the power grid froze causing blackouts across the state, and millions without power. Now as the heat surges ERCOT is being tested.
Due to the power grid failure in 2021 Governor Greg Abbott signed the Texas Senate bill 3. This bill requires generation entities and transmission service providers to complete winter weather emergency preparation and winter readiness reports in December. With those plans in place it is unlikely the grid will fail.
Dr. Omar Beg is a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Texas Permian Basin and gives three things the power grid needs to do to stay reliable, "forecasting of the energy consumption and having enough power plants to meet the expected demand and keeping the grid in optimal condition. So as of now we have operating reserves of about 5000 megawatts of the power. So we are pretty much higher than the demand. So the present state of the grid is very good."
Here are some tips to conserve energy:
- Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher than your typical or desired temperature – every degree of cooling below 78 degrees increases your energy use by 6-8%.
- After adjusting your thermostat, turn on ceiling fans in rooms you’re occupying for a wind child effect. Make sure the fans are rotating counterclockwise, which will push cool air down. This can make the temperature in a room feel up to 4 degrees cooler allowing you to feel comfortable with your thermostat set a few degrees higher.
- Avoid using large heat-producing appliances like the clothes dryer, dishwasher or oven during 2-9 p.m., when temperatures are highest. These appliances can cause your AC to work harder to keep your home cool. Instead, consider using the microwave, stove top or grill to cook. Run heat-producing appliances at night or early morning.
- Use blinds or curtains to reduce solar heat gain. Direct sunlight can increase the demand on your AC by as much as 30 percent.
- Turn off pool pumps. Texans with a pool are encouraged to install an automatic timer for their pool pump to run early morning or overnight so it’s not on all day long.
- Unplug non-essential electronics to further reduce energy use throughout the home.