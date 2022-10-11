BATON ROUGE, La. - Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday.
The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That means that if a homeowner took out a policy on Oct. 1, their rates won’t change until the end of September 2023. It also locks in the current rates for any policies taken out before the end of this year.
Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, made the request because the costs of reinsurance shot up, according to state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Insurers use reinsurance as a backstop in case there’s a groundswell of claims in the wake of a major disaster.
At the same time, state law requires Citizens’ rates in each parish to be at least 10% higher than the highest market rate or the actuarial rate, whichever is higher.
