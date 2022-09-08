BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago.
The new booster shot is known as a bivalent vaccine because it targets two strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: the original strain of the coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, which represents over 90% of the currently circulating virus, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer.
"I personally plan to get the updated booster and I recommend others who are eligible do so as well,” Kanter said in statement.
About 466 providers ordered 49,000 doses statewide. The first vaccines arrived in Louisiana late last week, and the remainder will arrive over this week and next, said Kanter.
Read more about the booster from our news partner The Advocate.