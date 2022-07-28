ASHDOWN, Ark. – A Little River County man has been arrested for the alleged fatal shooting of his girlfriend’s son late Tuesday night just west of Ashdown.
Walter Duermit, 65, was arrested after his girlfriend reported he fatally shot her son John Yeager, 37, in a house in the Richmond community.
Deputies were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to find Yeager dead in a home on Little River County Road 170, according to Sheriff Bobby Walraven.
Upon police arrival, Duermit left the house. But he was soon taken into custody without incident.
The case is still under investigation.