ASHDOWN, Ark. – An Ashdown, Ark. man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend’s adult son.
According to court documents, on Wednesday, a criminal information document on Walter Richard Duermit, Jr., 65, was filed in the Little River County Circuit Court.
The fatal shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on July 26 at 1349 Little River 170 in Ashdown.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the girlfriend, Carla Trowler, said Duermit had shot her son Joshua Yeager, 37.
LRCSO Sgt. Jonathon Butler interviewed Duermit on July 27. In the interview, Duermit said Yeager came into his room “yelling at him and threatening him,” according to the affidavit.
Duermit said Yeager did not have any weapons on him when he entered the room and that he got off the bed and retrieved a gun and shot Yeager once.
According to court documents, Duermit is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.
Duermit could face 10 to 40 years, or life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections if convicted of first-degree murder.
His bail is set at $250,000, according to court documents.