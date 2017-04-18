An Ashdown, Arkansas pastor is lacing up his walking shoes for a good cause this weekend.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Reverend Jim Cross of First United Methodist Church will make a 30 mile trek throughout the city to raise money for six local charities.
This is the fifth year for the event called Impact "Walking for Christ."
Over the last four years, he's raised more than $71,000.
"The goal of Impact 2017 is to glorify God, raise money for some people in need, and bring the community together for a fun event," said Cross.
Cross plans to end his walk at the high school track.
There will be food and children's activities beginning at noon at Dick Hays stadium.
All proceeds will go towards the walk.