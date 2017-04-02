The weather has roughed up areas of the ArkLaTex for more than a week. Severe weather watches, warnings and damaging winds indicated on the radar tell of the possible damage or destruction.
But it’s after the storms that the National Weather Service switches into survey mode. Their teams strike out to see the damage, and the pictures of the aftermath are the 1,000 words to verify what took place.
"First thing after the storm we start collecting reports. We talk to the emergency managers. We talk to the fire and police dispatchers to find out where the damage has occurred,” said Cindy Palmer of the Shreveport NWS office.
But in this day and age of technology, it's the radar archive that assists in the transition from meteorology to methodology.
“We look back at the radar. We have computer radar to overlay on the radar to track the storms and see what roads to go down to find the damage,” Palmer said.
Storms from March 24 primarily happened after nightfall and several tornado warnings were issued. The radar indicated the rotation and a debris ball which indicates flying objects tossed skyward. But it's the on-site inspection that verifies if indeed a tornado touchdown occurred.
“If it's tree damage, we start looking to see if there is twisting or if a tree has been snapped,” Palmer said.
If it's a building, the construction and what degree of damage will determine the estimated wind speed. Upon completion, then it's time to go back to the office and compile the data.
“What Chris is doing is plotting the points we have, draw the width of the tornado; draw essentially where the damage occurred within,” Palmer said.
This event produced two tornadoes in DeSoto Parish and damage in the city limits of Marshall, Tex. Most of the time a tornado is not verified as a tornado until the survey says.
“We surveyed down near Toledo Bend and found two boats the we believe were in the water and deposited on the ground,” Palmer said.
Yes, one hefty fishing boat was beached some 250 yards inland.
Further survey in Bienville Parish of the Assembly of God Church in Ringgold shows complete destruction. But was it a tornado?
“We classified the damage to the church in Ringgold as straight line wind damage. All the damage all fell essentially to the north,” Palmer said.
Still, the result is the same sorrowful experience to the people.
“There is always relief when you get to talk to the people and you they are safe but my heart breaks for them and I feel their pain. And I hear how scared they were during the event,” Palmer said.