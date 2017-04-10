Representatives of Caddo Retired Teachers Association (CRTA), along with Caddo Bossier Retired Teachers Association, Caddo Association Of Educators, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (APEL) and Red River United met with school board staff to discuss options for both funding employee pay raises and maintaining competitive benefits for both active and retired members.
However, all details of the said plan or options for teacher pay raises are not being revealed to the public just yet.
The only thing they are revealing is that they're looking at a raise of about 5 to 7.5 percent--as previously considered.
That has some educators raising their eyebrows.
"If you have a plan, which the press release spoke to, that everybody's in agreement with, then why not let the public see it sooner rather than later?" said Rob Broussard, a retired Caddo teacher.
Weeks ago, budget proposals were front and center. With retired teachers learning they could be eating the cost of current teacher raises in the form of higher healthcare costs.
Broussard was was of those upset and spoke out against an option Caddo Schools was considering
Emma Shepard who leads the CRTA said the news also upset her, but this time around she's sure that option is off the table.
"I know the previous plan looked like if the employees got a raise that's going to be eaten up by the increased cost of health insurance. I can say now that that part is off the table," said Shepard.
Shepard says they want to ensure the plans are finalized and approved by the superintendent before they are presented to the public.
"We just felt that we needed to have the official information," said Shepard.
Superintendent Lamar Goree says he has not yet seen the plans as it is still in the preliminary stages.
The plans will be presented to Goree for approval when a final draft is ready. If he approves it, it will be presented to the Caddo Parish School Board (CPSB) and discussed in several budget work sessions.
Goree says he's sure it will be taken up on the April 18 session to begin at 2 p.m.
"There is an opportunity during the budget work session for persons to have any public comments that they think will bring value to the conversation," he said.
The meeting held at the CPSB Central Office on Midway Ave. will be open to the public.
Goree hopes to finalize the pay raise part of the budget in May just in time for the budget deadline on June 30.