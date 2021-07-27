SHREVEPORT, La. – City Council members postponed a vote on a contract with a Shreveport company to return recycling to the city.
Without discussion, the council was unanimous Tuesday afternoon in taking no action on the proposal from C. Edwards Concepts LLC for curbside recycling. That differs from the July 13 meeting, where there was some debate on the issue.
Business owner Charlette Edwards stands to gain a $10 million contract with the city to resume recycling. That’s despite having no experience or equipment.
At least two council members have said publicly they will vote no on Edwards’ contract. There was no discussion at Tuesday’s meeting about when the contract will be up for consideration again.
In other matters, Mayor Adrian Perkins reminded everyone of the mask advisory he issued last week as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread and bump up cases in the area. Three SPAR centers have been closed because children attending activities there tested positive, Perkins said.
Two guest speakers reminded the council that the Smoke Free ordinance is effective at midnight Saturday. That’s the same day the rental eviction moratorium ends, and two other speakers expressed concern about that and the need to find solutions for those who will still need housing.
Businesses that use reader boards instead of electronic signs can do so for the next year without being cited by the city, according to an ordinance introduced Tuesday. Shreveport Metropolitan Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke said the MPC came up with the ordinance in response to complaints several months ago from small business owners that were using the signs as a means of letting customers they were reopened following the pandemic shutdown.
The proposed ordinance, which will be up for final passage on Aug. 10, should see the businesses through the upcoming months in case of business interruption during the Delta surge, Clarke said. It will be effective through June 30, 2022.
Councilmen Grayson Boucher called Police Chief Ben Raymond and Fire Chief Scott Wolverton to the podium and informed Raymond he wasn’t going to call another Public Safety Committee meeting since it appeared he wasn’t in favor of proceeding with renovations of the old Sears building as a new police station option. Boucher referred to comments he said Raymond made in a weekend newspaper interview.
Boucher said he wasn’t going to waste the architects’ time with the project anymore and considered it a “dead deal.” Raymond said he doesn’t pay attention to local media reports, so he was unaware of what was said. However, Raymond said he did not state a position one way or the other.
Boucher told Raymond he did need to see a plan for the proposed new police station since that’s something voters want to see before they vote on the bond proposal.
Wolverton gave a quick update on delivery of the new fire trucks then talked about the need to acquire more.
Finally, Councilman Jerry Bowman said there is a need to address bulk trash pickup in the city. Perkins said he plans to announce a campaign in the coming days to address clean-up efforts in the city, including abandoned properties and bulk pickups.
“These bulk pickups are literally getting out of hand,” Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor said.
Public Works Director Gary Norman agreed it is a problem but said he’s doing all he can with the people and equipment he has.
Norman said he’s having trouble getting delivery of trucks, so he has resorted to renting some. And he’s still struggling getting employees.
“Getting employees is killing us right now,” Norman said.
The long-term solution is getting people hired, Norman said. But working with private contractors is another possible solution.