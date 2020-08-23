At least 5 injured in 4 separate Shreveport shootings

SHREVEPORT, La - A violent night in Shreveport has left at least five people recovering from gunshot wounds after four separate shootings late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
The first shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Hamilton and Garden Street. While responding to reports of a shooting, Shreveport Police discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs. A second victim was driven to Willis-Knighton North with a gunshot to rear. Police currently have no suspects.
Just after 11 p.m., a man was standing in a yard near the intersection of Sumner St. and Jewella Ave. when he heard several gunshot before realizing that he had been shot in the back of the thigh. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects.
Not long after at around 11:25 p.m. a man was walking in the 2900-block of Poland St. when a man the victim knows as 'Mookie' began firing several shots striking him in the left leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and 'Mookie' is currently in custody.
A man was sitting in his car around 3 a.m. this morning in the 2600-block of Hollywood Ave. when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The victim's condition is currently unknown and SPD currently have no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about any of these shootings, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.