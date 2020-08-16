SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating three separate shootings that left at least five people wounded. All three incidents occurred within an hour and a half of each other.
The first shooting reported just before 2 a.m. at the Windsor Apartments in the 1900 block of of Hearne Avenue.
Police tell KTBS an adult man was shot several times. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
About 30 minutes later, another man arrived at Ochsner LSU Health suffering from a gunshot wound. The man told police he was shot on Dowdell Street. He is said to be in stable condition.
An hour later, three victims arrived at Ochsner LSU Health separately, each suffering from a gunshot wound. The three victims told authorities they were shot at by the occupants of a black four-door vehicle.
They told police it happened in the 300 block of Henderson Avenue. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.
Police said they do not have any suspect information for any of these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373