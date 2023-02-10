NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago.
Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right to people with felony records. But since then, courts in at least seven parishes — including East Baton Rouge, Orleans and Caddo, which account for almost one quarter of Louisiana's population — sent summons or questionnaires suggesting to potential jurors they can’t serve if they have been convicted of a felony.
After realizing its error, Orleans Parish abruptly cancelled its trials through February, as its jury commission worked to correct the summons and pull together a new pool of potential jurors.
The seven parishes that have been identified by The Times-Picayune as having sent erroneous documents are: Avoyelles, Caddo, Claiborne, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson Davis, Orleans and Plaquemines.
Read more on the updated summons from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.