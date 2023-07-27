SHREVEPORT, La. — AT&T is expanding fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Shreveport metro area.
AT&T held a ribbon cutting Thursday at Forest Hill Elementary School to celebrate the expansion of AT&T Fiber to a number of residential and small business locations in this area.
Company officials said the expanded network will give more residents access to ultra-fast home internet speeds. The residents in these areas are among many across the Shreveport metro area where AT&T Fiber is available.
AT&T is working in several ways to expand internet services. It participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program which provides eligible households with a benefit of up to $30 a month and up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands to reduce the cost of broadband services.
Additionally, the company recently introduced a new Access from AT&T program, providing internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps of symmetrical speed for $0 when combined with ACP.
“We are continually working to help close the digital divide by expanding our fiber footprint and delivering ultra-fast internet that keeps residents and businesses connected,” said David Aubrey, president, AT&T Louisiana. “We are committed to investing in the modern, high-speed network infrastructure necessary in today’s economy, and we are also committed to supporting consumers to help remove connectivity obstacles for income-eligible homes.”
AT&T Fiber now delivers speeds of up to 5-gigs in select areas.
For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/fiberfast.