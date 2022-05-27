BOSSIER CITY, La. - AT&T is expanding their fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Bossier City area.
“This kind of investment in modern, high-speed services is critical for businesses and families in Bossier City, and we appreciate the many years of investment by AT&T to keep our community connected,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler.
The expanded network will give more residents and businesses in parts of neighborhoods just east of the intersection of Patricia Drive and Airline Drive access to ultra-fast home internet speeds. The residents in these areas are among many across Bossier City where AT&T Fiber is currently available.