SHEVEPORT, La. - The AT&T Foundation has contributed $25,000 to the Sci-Port Discovery Center to support the organization’s Red-River STEM Program.
Through the program, students in all grades from K-12 will have the opportunity to engage in STEM exercises that cover an array of subjects, including the scientific method, air and flight, biology, electric circuits and many others.
“Through STEM education initiatives, we have so many opportunities to prepare our young people for better futures, and through this program, we are also investing in young minds, helping to cultivate talents and capabilities that can prove critical for our community,” said state Sen. Barry S. Milligan.
The program relies on the Franklin Institute’s “Core Four Learning Strategy” for scientific inquiry, and the goal for Sci-Port is to expand the program beyond the Caddo-Bossier Metropolitan Area and into the surrounding parishes.