SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was in Shreveport Tuesday demonstrating what is called a Glock switch, a device that turns a standard Glock handgun into a machine gun.
During the demonstration at the Shreveport Police Training facility on Greenwood Road, agents showed how a few pieces of steel installed in weapon could dramatically change a handgun. An agent fired off a few dozen rounds in just seconds.
The ATF did not offer interviews or perspective on the device.
However, the Glock switches are generally manufactured in China and sold over the internet. They can also be manufactured with a 3D printer.
The switch itself is considered a machine gun and is illegal to possess under federal law. There are also extended magazines that hold up to 33 rounds of 9mm ammunition that can make these switches even more dangerous.