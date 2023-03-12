WINNFIELD, La. - On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a car crash on Louisiana Highway 34.
The crash resulted in the death of Thomas Evans, 37.
Evans’ vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple objects before overturning onto its roof. He was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2023, Troop E has investigated 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 13 deaths.