SHREVEPORT, La. - Wednesday marked the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane season that is expected to last until early November. While the ArkLaTex could experience some damaging effects of the storms, the KTBS 3 Mega 3 storm team has the details on how to stay alert and keep you and your loved safe all season long.
According to KTBS 3 Meterologist Skip Kordas, it's hard to predict what the impact of the storm will look like for Louisiana and Texas.
"It could be a light year and we don't get hit real hard or it can be a busy year and we don't get anything," said Kordas. " Texas and Louisiana are prone to getting strong hurricanes, category five that we've had in the past so we'll just have to watch."
Kordas says that due to Louisiana and Texas taking up a large part of the Gulf of Mexico, where the hurricane begins, it's likely for these two states to get hit.
