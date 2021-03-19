BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Efforts to remove Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards from office because of complaints about his coronavirus restrictions and mask mandate have failed.
Attempt to recall Louisiana governor falls far short, fails
