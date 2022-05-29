SHREVEPORT, La. - Gunfire erupted outside of a Pull Up Liquor and Daiquiri liquor store on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Sunday morning.
It happened at around 11:55 a.m. in the 3800 block of Hearne Avenue.
Two males suspects attempted to steal another male’s car but the owner confronted them. An eye witness said a struggle erupted over a gun, and shots were fired through the door of the store.
The two would-be carjackers then ran on foot away firing more shots towards the store. The driver of the vehicle was able to drive away from the scene.
Police were able to apprehend the two men attempting to steal the vehicle, but the driver hasn't been found.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the attempted carjacking crime to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.