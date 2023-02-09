SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport.
More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
There are two crime scenes spread a half-mile from the intersection of Linwood and Bert Kouns down to Linwood and Flournoy-Lucas. Dozens of officers are spread out in a field behind a McDonald's and the medical office complex next door.
SPD spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite said officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking at the Family Dollar on Linwood. They found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers identified a suspect and gave chase. Wilhite did not say if that chase was by car or on foot.
State police Troop G spokesman Trooper Jonathan Odom picked it up from there and confirmed a Shreveport police officer fired shots. He would not say how many shots were fired or if the officer was fired at.
No officers have been injured.
SPD is investigating the attempted carjacking, while LSP has taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation.
Odom said more information will be released later.