SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to an attempted robbery that turned shooting near Moe's Pipes and More shop on Saturday.
Around 4:55 p.m., SPD arrived at the 1900 block of Centenary Blvd. The scene remained active for hours leading to multiple rounds of shots fired.
Officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
This happened in the 71101 zip code. This is the 52nd homicide in Shreveport so far this year.
Investigation is ongoing.