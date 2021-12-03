SHREVEPORT, La. – Plans for former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams to appeal his demotion Wednesday were thwarted by an open meetings violation.
The city of Bossier City got a temporary restraining order to put an end to the hearing because of a rule violation and meeting notice errors by the civil service board, according to documents filed in Bossier District Court.
McWilliams was placed on paid administrative leave in July pending a civil and criminal investigation of misconduct. His first hearing was to be held Aug. 26 but was continued.
At the civil service board’s Nov. 10 meeting, the board went into executive session to talk about McWilliams then set a Dec. 1 hearing date. Attorney Edwin Byrd, who is representing the city in the McWilliams’ matter, said he was not notified about the Nov. 10 executive session.
Then on Nov. 29, Byrd said he received correspondence about the Dec. 1 hearing. The delayed notice violated the board’s rule requiring the hearing notice to be issued five business days before the date, Byrd said in the court filing.
The civil service board sent an amended notice at 10:22 a.m. on Nov. 30 saying the hearing would be at 10 a.m. the next day, which is less than 24 hours’ notice as required by state law. Another notice came 8 minutes later but did not include an agenda.
The board had already been notified that Byrd was ill and unable to participate. The short notice did not give the city time to obtain other counsel, Byrd said in the injunction.
“The board’s notices are defective. --- being less than 24 hours and ‘not even close’ to the 5 days required by the rule, and without an agenda. The board did not even satisfy the 24-hour minimal standards set forth in the open meetings law,” the injunction states.
Bossier District Judge John Robinson issued the temporary restraining order stopping the Dec. 1 hearing. He’ll take up the matter in Bossier District Court on Jan. 11.
Mayor Tommy Chandler put McWilliams on leave for insubordination after McWilliams refused his reassignment to the front desk on the day Chandler took office.
Ted Alpaugh, McWilliams’ attorney, told KTBS in July the mayor can only appoint a new chief, not replace him.
Chris Estess is serving as substitute police chief in the interim.