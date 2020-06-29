MANSFIELD, La. - Attorney Nicholas ‘Nick’ Gasper on Monday announced his candidacy for the 42nd Judicial District Court Division B seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Gasper, a Stonewall native who owns Gasper Law Oﬃce in Stonewall, focuses his practice on estate planning, real estate law, and family law, representing clients in DeSoto Parish and throughout Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Gasper is the town prosecutor for the Town of Greenwood and has been appointed as a special criminal prosecutor by the 42nd Judicial District Court.
Gasper is an elected member the DeSoto Parish Police Jury and previously served as an alderman in the town of Stonewall.
“I have 12 years experience practicing law in DeSoto Parish. I believe that when someone has a legal matter to resolve, their attorney must have a complete understanding and mastery of the law and, equally important, an understanding and compassion for the person and how they are personally aﬀected in each case,” said Gasper.
“As a native and lifelong resident of DeSoto Parish, I truly appreciate our community, our way of life, and our values. I have demonstrated these ideals throughout my life - in my law practice, in my public service as an elected oﬃcial, and as a fellow citizen of this parish. I believe everyone deserves respect, dignity, and courtesy in all aspects of their life, and especially in a court of law. Fairness and justice should always prevail,” said Gasper.
“If elected to the district court, I will apply the law as it is written fairly and equally to all. But I also will be an advocate for ﬁnding solutions within the law that can help bring positive improvements to our system. I fully support programs that are intended to help reduce drug addiction and its related eﬀects on our society. We need a drug court in DeSoto Parish again. I will work with Judge McCartney, Sheriﬀ Richardson, and the District Attorney’s Oﬃce in seeking the funding and approval needed for a drug court for our parish,” said Gasper.
Gasper added, “As a candidate for judge, I intend to meet with and listen to as many citizens of our parish as possible, to share my positive campaign for judge, and to hear their opinions and concerns about our court. I oﬀer my experience, my qualiﬁcations, and my passion for service when I ask for your vote to be your next district court judge in DeSoto Parish.
Gasper and his wife, Nikki, have three children -- Shayleigh, Graham and Hallie. The Gaspers are active members of Grawood Baptist Church, where Nick serves a deacon and is a member of the ﬁnance committee.
Gasper earned his law degree from the LSU Law Center, and a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Louisiana College. He is also a graduate of North DeSoto High School.