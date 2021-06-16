ARCADIA, La. -- An attorney was arrested Tuesday after deputies reportedly smelled marijuana while taking a court subpoena to his home in Gibsland, according to the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery Sampson, 31, of the 1400 block of Gibbs Street, was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of uniform controlled dangerous drug laws.
District Judge Glenn Fallin set Sampson's bond at $17,000 but allowed him to be released on his own recognizance.
Sampson declined to give deputies consent to search his home so they had to get a search warrant, Sheriff John Ballance said.
During the search they found several ounces of marijuana "buds," a marijuana cigar, three packages of suspected THC edibles, two AR-15 rifles with extra magazines, 5.56-mm ammunition and drug paraphernalia, Ballance said.
On his Facebook page, Sampson identifies himself as the attorney for the town of Haynesville. However, a town official said he is no longer serving in that role.
He is an indigent defender attorney in Claiborne Parish.