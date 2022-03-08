SHREVEPORT, La. – An attorney representing one of the four Shreveport police officers accused in a man’s in-custody death has asked to withdraw.
Attorney Ron Miciotto said in a motion filed in Caddo District Court Monday he has learned he previously represented one of the witnesses who will be called by the prosecution and defense. Miciotto said that could put him in the position of revealing privilege communications.
Miciotto represents Brian Ross, 27, who along with D’Marea Johnson, 25, Treona McCarter, 28, and James LeClare, 27, are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide. Their trial date is June 13.
All are accused in the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr., who died in police custody after fighting with Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him.
Miciotto said in his motion the state will call Shreveport firefighter Billy Glass as a witness. He also will be called as a witness for the defendants.
Glass responded to the scene when McGlothen was arrested to provide medical care. Miciotto asks: What aid did Glass give McGlothen? What aid did Glass not give to McGlothen that should have been administered? And did Glass violate any rules, regulations, policies or fire department procedures?
After McGlothen’s death, the Shreveport Fire Department investigated Glass for his “actions and/or lack of actions” taken on the day McGlothen died, Miciotto said. As a result, Glass hired Miciotto to represent him regarding disciplinary action taken against him by SFD and retired Fire Chief Scott Wolverton.
Miciotto said it will be necessary for Ross’ attorney to cross-examine Glass. That’s why he can’t remain as Ross’ counsel.
Miciotto said he would be “forced” to cross-examine his former client, and he may have attorney/client information that would be helpful to Ross.
Depending on Glass’ testimony, Miciotto said in his motion he may have to impeach Glass using privileged statements previously shared with him. And to properly defend Ross, Miciotto further said he would need to reveal privileged communications between himself and Glass.
It’s uncertain if Miciotto’s request to withdraw from Ross’ case will have an impact on the trial date. Caddo District Judge Chris Victory has not set a hearing date on Miciotto’s motion.
The other three defendants have different attorneys. McCarter is represented by Shante Wells, LeClare by Dhu Thompson and Johnson by Eron Brainard. All four have waived jury trials and will have their cases decided by Victory.
McGlothen, who had a history mental problems, had two previous encounters with police earlier on the day of his death. He reportedly spit at one of the officers, who wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
McGlothen also hit his head on the pavement then was shoved head down in the pack of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes. He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.
The four officers have pleaded not guilty. They argued at a December hearing that their charges do not fit the crime of which they are accused.